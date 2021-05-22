Left Menu

Shapovalov, Ruud advance to final at clay-court Geneva Open

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:36 IST
Shapovalov, Ruud advance to final at clay-court Geneva Open
Denis Shapovalov will face Casper Ruud in the Geneva Open final after both advanced with straight-set wins. The second-seeded Shapovalov beat Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 7-5 and the third-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-2 against Pablo Andujar as the two 22-year-olds both defeated 35-year-old opponents.

Spanish veteran Andujar had previously beaten 39-year-old great Roger Federer and 18-year-old Swiss prospect Dominic Stricker.

Shapovalov and Ruud will be meeting on tour for the first time and both seek their second career title.

''We played in the juniors together and we go way back,'' said Shapovalov, who let match points slip against Rafael Nadal last week.

Ruud noted that ''Denis has also been playing very good on the surface recently and took Nadal to his knees last week in Rome.'' AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

