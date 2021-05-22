Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:37 IST
Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer on Friday for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his team's game against D.C. United on May 16.

Nani will miss Sunday's game against Toronto and a May 29 match against the New York Red Bulls.

The 34-year-old Portuguese winger was given a yellow card for dissent by referee Alex Chilowicz in the fifth minute of stoppage time of Orlando's 1-0 win. The incident was reviewed by MLS's disciplinary committee, which decided on the additional discipline. AP KHS KHS

