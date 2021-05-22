Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official
Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer on Friday for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his teams game against D.C. United on May 16.Nani will miss Sundays game against Toronto and a May 29 match against the New York Red Bulls.The 34-year-old Portuguese winger was given a yellow card for dissent by referee Alex Chilowicz in the fifth minute of stoppage time of Orlandos 1-0 win.
