Vitality T20 Blast: Daryl Mitchell to join Middlesex for last nine group stage matches

English county Middlesex has announced that New Zealand all-rounder, Daryl Mitchell will be joining the club for the last nine group matches of the Vitality T20 Blast.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:37 IST
Middlesex rope in Daryl Mitchell (Photo/ Middlesex Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
English county Middlesex has announced that New Zealand all-rounder, Daryl Mitchell will be joining the club for the last nine group matches of the Vitality T20 Blast. Earlier this week, the club had confirmed that right-handed batsman Paul Stirling will be joining Middlesex for the opening five matches of this season's Vitality Blast campaign.

Both players have been signed as replacements for Australian Mitchell Marsh, who is now unavailable, having been selected to represent his country against the West Indies. Mitchell, 30, has well over 2,000 T20 domestic runs to his name, playing for a decade for Northern Districts where he averaged almost 40 in T20 cricket before making a move to Canterbury.

With the ball, he has taken almost fifty T20 wickets for both sides, and comes to Middlesex with Test, ODI and T20I experience under his belt, having burst into New Zealand's side in 2019. Since then he has made 19 white-ball appearances for his country, with 15 of those coming in the T20 format. Speaking of the addition of Mitchell to Middlesex's Vitality Blast squad for 2021, Middlesex Head Coach, Stuart Law, commented: "It's great that Daryl has agreed to play for us in the T20 Blast this season. He comes highly recommended by his New Zealand contemporaries and we have watched him force his way into that strong New Zealand team over the last few years."

Mitchell himself commented: "I am really honoured to have signed with Middlesex and to be able to call Lord's my home for the Vitality Blast. I'm looking forward to meeting up with the group after our Test Championship final versus India and getting stuck into winning some T20 cricket." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

