Left Menu

Levante, Cádiz end their Spanish league season with 2-2 draw - (A)

It was 14th in the 20-team standings.Cdiz, sitting in 12th place, finished with a three-game winless streak.Roger Mart put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute before Cdiz rallied with goals by lvaro Negredo in the 14th and Carlos Akapo in the 32nd.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:38 IST
Levante, Cádiz end their Spanish league season with 2-2 draw - (A)
  • Country:
  • Spain

Levante and Cádiz closed their Spanish league season with a 2-2 draw on Friday.

It was the last game for both Cádiz midfielder Augusto Fernández and referee Estrada Fernández before retiring. They were honored by both teams after the match in Valencia, where nearly 5,000 fans were allowed to attend.

The result kept Levante winless in its last eight league matches. It was 14th in the 20-team standings.

Cádiz, sitting in 12th place, finished with a three-game winless streak.

Roger Martí put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute before Cádiz rallied with goals by Álvaro Negredo in the 14th and Carlos Akapo in the 32nd. Gonzalo Melero netted the equalizer in the 58th. Atlético Madrid can win its first league title since 2014 with a win at relegation-threatened Valladolid on Saturday. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021