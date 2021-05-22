COVID-19: Olympics preparation in full swing as 19 Indian athletes have completed full vaccination

Left Menu

Ahead of the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has informed that 19 Olympic-bound athletes have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 10:43 IST
Olympics logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has informed that 19 Olympic-bound athletes have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are fully vaccinated against the virus. 131 athletes and 13 para athletes have received first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 17 athletes and 2 para athletes have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of May 20. 23 members of the coaching staff have received both doses of the vaccine while 87 members have taken first dose of the vaccine.

With Japan restricting entry of people from India, Pakistan and Nepal due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, questions have been raised on whether the Indian athletes will also face issues in entering the country for the Tokyo Olympics. But IOA President Narinder Batra had made it clear that all protocols will be met and there will be no restriction to the entry of Indian athletes in the country for the Games. Batra had said he was aware of the rising doubts among athletes after the new restriction in Japan. But went on to clear the air and said there was nothing to worry as far as India's Olympic contingent is concerned.

"We have to understand that Olympics is different from regular people entering the country from India, Pakistan or Nepal. Olympics has guarantees from the hosts and from the International Olympic Committee that you cannot stop any athlete from any country from coming and participating. All the accredited athletes in the contingent and officials -- around 210 people in total -- will not come under the restriction. That is the way I understand the protocol," Batra told ANI. "Yes, we will also follow all the protocols that have been put in place. Athletes and para athletes have been vaccinated. And about 90-odd officials have also been vaccinated out of which some have also got the second shot. We have met the vaccination protocol, 24 hours before the departure we will also do the RTPCR tests. So, in my view, there is no reason for them to stop us as we are not violating any regulation. Every single athlete and official who has been accredited will be there," he had pointed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

