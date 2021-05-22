Left Menu

Atletico Madrid will give their life to win LaLiga, says Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said that his players will give their lives in order to be crowned LaLiga champions.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 22-05-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 11:38 IST
Atletico Madrid will give their life to win LaLiga, says Simeone
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone (Photo/ Atletico Madrid Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said that his players will give their lives in order to be crowned LaLiga champions. The title race has gone down to the wire this season and the winners are set to be determined later on Saturday. Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their last game of this season and they are currently two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

If Atletico manages to win this match, then they will secure the LaLiga title. "It is a final where two teams fight for different goals. Both are going to give their lives to achieve those goals. As we have been throughout the season, we will be immersed in solving our game. We will try to take it to where we can harm them," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"It has been a very long season in which we have all gone through many situations. This is LaLiga, and we find ourselves fighting for the title," he added. Real Madrid will play against Villarreal in their last game of the season, and Zinedine Zidane's side needs to win this match in order to keep their hopes alive of winning LaLiga.

If Real Madrid wins their game, and Atletico plays out a draw, then both teams will be level on points and then the title would be won by Zidane's side as they have a better head-to-head record. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021