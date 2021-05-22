Aguero could play until 40 and score more goals, says Guardiola

Left Menu

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 22-05-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 12:00 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed striker Sergio Aguero to continue playing the sport until he is 40. Guardiola has also confirmed that Aguero is fit for Manchester City's last Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday. This would be the last game for the Argentine striker for Manchester City.

"Aguero is an incredibly nice and funny person, humble being the legend he is. Being from Argentina and in this country where it's so diffcult to score goals he's done it for many years. He was incredibly loved by the backroom staff. Sunday's the last game, I'm sure the fans will give him a tribute to what he has done so far; titles, numbers, performances, incredible," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. "He is like a lion in the jungle, he kills the opponent. The last goal versus Palace defined him. He controlled two or three steps then wow. So much speed and then the quality to make the goal, he has this quality. He could play until 40 and score goals," he added.

When asked whether Aguero is fit for clash against Everton, Guardiola said: "Everyone is fit, Sergio trained yesterday and today a little bit, Joao Cancelo can't play because he was sent off. The rest are fit." Aguero had joined City in 2011 and he has made 388 appearances in all competitions, scoring 258 goals along the way.

With City, Aguero managed to win five Premier League titles, six League Cup titles and one FA Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

