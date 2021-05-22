Left Menu

I-League winning goalkeeper Ubaid auctions jersey to raise funds for fight against COVID-19

I-League-winning goalkeeper Ubaid CK of Gokulam Kerala FC has raised Rs 33,000 by auctioning his jersey to support his state Keralas fight against COVID-19. But the main aim is to garner more support for the treatment of COVID patients, Ubaid said.He said almost everyone who is able to donate some money is contributing heavily to the CMs Relief Fund. These are difficult times, and we can only overcome this situation by helping each other.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 12:53 IST
I-League winning goalkeeper Ubaid auctions jersey to raise funds for fight against COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Japan

I-League-winning goalkeeper Ubaid CK of Gokulam Kerala FC has raised Rs 33,000 by auctioning his jersey to support his state Kerala's fight against COVID-19. The seasoned custodian is transferring the funds to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

''This I-League title was a historic one (for the state of Kerala). I have always dreamt of winning the title. Being a Malayali and winning it for a club from my state means a lot to me,'' Ubaid told the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF). ''So this jersey was also quite special to me, almost like a piece of heart. (But) the main aim is to garner more support for the treatment of COVID patients,'' Ubaid said.

He said almost everyone who is able to donate some money is contributing heavily to the CM’s Relief Fund.'' ''These are difficult times, and we can only overcome this situation by helping each other. I urge everyone that is able to help others, to go ahead and do it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021