Pro-Am Japan: Rahil Gangjee tied 11th

Rahil Gangjee stayed in sight of his first top-10 finish in 2021 as he and his partner shot 4-under 68 at the inaugural Golf Partner Pro-Am tournament in Japan. Gangjee is currently placed 11th in the table.

The Indian and his partner have shot 12-under even as Tomoharu Otsuki and his partner moved to 19-under. Shotaro Wada and Kantaro Naito are Tied-second a 16-under.

Ryo Ishikawa, who is credited with having pushed for this Pro-Am format, slipped from overnight tied 3rd to tied 7th at 13-under. First round co-leader Shaun Norris was sixth at 14-under.This is the inaugural Pro-Am event with a purse of 50 million yen.

