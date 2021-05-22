Left Menu

Pro-Am Japan: Rahil Gangjee tied 11th

Shotaro Wada and Kantaro Naito are Tied-second a 16-under.Ryo Ishikawa, who is credited with having pushed for this Pro-Am format, slipped from overnight tied 3rd to tied 7th at 13-under. First round co-leader Shaun Norris was sixth at 14-under.This is the inaugural Pro-Am event with a purse of 50 million yen.

PTI | Ibaraki | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:12 IST
Pro-Am Japan: Rahil Gangjee tied 11th
  • Country:
  • Japan

Rahil Gangjee stayed in sight of his first top-10 finish in 2021 as he and his partner shot 4-under 68 at the inaugural Golf Partner Pro-Am tournament in Japan. Gangjee is currently placed 11th in the table.

The Indian and his partner have shot 12-under even as Tomoharu Otsuki and his partner moved to 19-under. Shotaro Wada and Kantaro Naito are Tied-second a 16-under.

Ryo Ishikawa, who is credited with having pushed for this Pro-Am format, slipped from overnight tied 3rd to tied 7th at 13-under. First round co-leader Shaun Norris was sixth at 14-under.This is the inaugural Pro-Am event with a purse of 50 million yen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021