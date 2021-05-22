Left Menu

NBA-Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:15 IST
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson said he has "never been hungrier" as the All-Star guard looks to return to his best form next season after missing two NBA campaigns due to injuries. The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon.

Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. "While our season comes to an end, mine's just getting started. I've never been hungrier," Thompson said on Instagram late on Friday.

"I truly believe my best ball lies ahead of me, we ain't done I promise you that." Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

"We fought through a lot of adversity this season and it will pay dividends next season when we make another run" at the title, he added.

