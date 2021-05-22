Sports News Roundup: Predators claw past Hurricanes in 2OT; Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Predators claw past Hurricanes in 2OT

Matt Duchene scored on a breakaway at 14:54 of the second overtime as the host Nashville Predators defeated the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday in Game 3 of their Central Division first-round playoff series. Filip Forsberg and Ryan Ellis each had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators, who pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 52 saves.

Golf: Masters champion Matsuyama back in contention at next major

Relentless Hideki Matsuyama shows no signs of a Masters hangover, only two strokes from the halfway lead at the PGA Championship. Despite a bogey at the tough 18th hole, Matsuyama matched the day's best score, a four-under-par 68 in punishing winds at Kiawah Island, to finish the second round tied for fourth at three-under 141 on Friday.

Golf-Mickelson, Oosthuizen locked in first-place duel at PGA Championship

Six birdies earned Phil Mickelson a shot at his first major title since 2013, as he entered the final two rounds of the PGA Championship six under par and tied for the lead with South African Louis Oosthuizen. A trio of bogeys left him at two over after nine holes but the American lefty, who started on the back nine, came alive in the latter half of the second round, carding three-under-par 69 after draining a 22-foot-plus putt for birdie on the par-four ninth to wild applause at the Ocean Course.

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has suspended eight games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. Kadri had a hearing with league officials Friday and was scratched from Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series. The Avalanche entered the contest with a 2-0 series lead.

SoftBank's Son raises fresh doubt over Tokyo 2020

SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Saturday expressed fresh doubt about Tokyo's delayed Summer Olympics going ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Currently more than 80% of people want the Olympics to be postponed or canceled. Who and on what authority is it being forced through?" Son wrote in a Twitter post-https://twitter.com/masason/status/1395955033036918785?s=20 in Japanese.

MLB roundup: Braves pound Pirates 20-1

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza hit grand slams and Austin Riley went deep twice as the Atlanta Braves powered to a 20-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Acuna sliced a second-inning, full-count pitch from Tyler Anderson toward the right field for his National League-leading 14th home run. He later added a sacrifice fly, with his five RBIs tying a career-high.

NFL: San Francisco 49ers to open Levi's Stadium at full capacity for 2021-22 season

The San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 National Football League season, the team's president Al Guido said on Friday. The 49ers are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs in their pre-season home opener at the Levi's Stadium on Aug. 14, while their first regular-season home game will be against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 26.

City wouldn't have won title with similar injury issues: Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had had to deal with an injury crisis like that of the Merseyside club. Liverpool was without central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the campaign due to knee injuries, while Joel Matip was sidelined because of an ankle injury.

NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson said he has "never been hungrier" as the All-Star guard looks to return to his best form next season after missing two NBA campaigns due to injuries. The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon.

Manny Pacquiao announces fight vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21, according to social media announcements from both boxers on Friday. The bout will be offered on Fox pay per view. The venue is expected to be the MGM Grand, according to The Athletic, though Pacquiao told the website he hoped the fight would be at the Raiders' home, Allegiant Stadium, which features a 70,000-seat capacity.

