Left Menu

PSL: Peshawar Zalmi rope in Inzamam-ul-Haq as batting consultant for remaining matches

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday announced that it has roped in Inzamam-ul-Haq as mentor/ batting consultant for the remaining matches of the tournament this season.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 22-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 14:36 IST
PSL: Peshawar Zalmi rope in Inzamam-ul-Haq as batting consultant for remaining matches
Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday announced that it has roped in Inzamam-ul-Haq as mentor/ batting consultant for the remaining matches of the tournament this season. Taking to Twitter, the franchise wrote: "Legend Inzamam Ul Haq joins Peshawar Zalmi as Mentor/Batting Consultant for remaining matches of PSL 6."

Before the suspension of the tournament, the franchise was placed at the second spot with 6 points from five matches. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday had confirmed that it received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 PSL matches in Abu Dhabi.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go. We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event." "The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course. I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June," he added.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume in June with the final scheduled for June 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021