Indian boxer Vinod Tanwar withdrawn from Asian C'ship after positive COVID-19 test

South Asian Games gold-medallist Vinod Tanwar (49kg) has been withdrawn from the Indian men's boxing team for the Asian Championships in Dubai after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tanwar, who had travelled for a tournament in Russia's St. Petersburg last month, had gone home for a break after he came back to the country.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old returned positive for the virus when he was tested in isolation on his return to Patiala earlier this week, ruling him out from what would have been his maiden appearance at the continental showpiece. ''Vinod Tanwar's (49kg) name was withdrawn from the squad as he was tested positive for COVID-19,'' the Boxing Federation of India said in a response to a PTI query on the development.

''Tanwar was at his home and was not in contact with the rest of the team which was in a bio-bubble. Team management decided on not taking any replacement and will not be contesting in the 49kg category of 2021 ASBC Asian Championships,'' the BFI said.

Tanwar had won the South Asian Gamed gold in the 2019 edition of the event. Apart from that, he is also a National Championships bronze-medallist.

Most of India's nine Olympic-bound boxers, including Amit Panghal (52kg) and M C Mary Kom (51kg), will compete in the event, which begins on Monday.

The squad landed in Dubai on Friday evening aboard an air-bubble flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)