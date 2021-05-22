Left Menu

Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh skipper and current director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Khaled Mahmud has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:47 IST
Khaled Mahmud. Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh skipper and current director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Khaled Mahmud has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the former Bangladesh cricketer is currently isolating at home. Mahmud is slated to coach a side in the upcoming Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which gets underway from May 31.

The former Bangladesh captain was also the team director on their tour of Sri Lanka and was slated to be in the same role when two teams lock horns in the ODI series from Sunday. According to BCB official, Mahmud has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 after landing in Bangladesh but tested positive recently.

Meanwhile both the teams have started training for the ODI series and the first match will be played on Sunday. Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the fold while Najmul Hossain Shanto missed the bus for the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka.

The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will conclude on May 28 and will be held within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

