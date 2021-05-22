Left Menu

PM's instruction is to provide full support to athletes: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to provide full support to Indias Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes as well as junior athletes.The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Our athletes are happy and getting ready for Tokyo Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:36 IST
PM's instruction is to provide full support to athletes: Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to provide full support to India's Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes as well as junior athletes.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Our athletes are happy and getting ready for Tokyo Olympics. Despite pandemic Govt is doing everything possible to support our athletes to make India proud. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has given clear direction to provide full support to our elite as well as junior athletes,'' Rijiju tweeted. Along with his tweet, Rijiju also posted a video in which top shuttler PV Sindhu, champion wrestler Bajrang Punia and Bhavani Devi, who created history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games, thanked the government for its Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its support. As many as 148 athletes across all sports, including those who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Games, have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Out of these 148 athletes, 17 have got both the doses and 131 have received their first shot, IOA president Narinder Batra has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021