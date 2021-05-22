Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford fight back to return to Championship final

Brentford fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in their Championship playoff semi-final second leg on Saturday and return to the final for the second year in a row. Brentford, who lost the first leg 1-0, conceded an early goal before taking advantage when Bournemouth's Chris Mepham was sent off in the first half to go through 3-2 on aggregate, with 4,000 supporters cheering them on.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:28 IST
Soccer-Brentford fight back to return to Championship final

Brentford fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in their Championship playoff semi-final second leg on Saturday and return to the final for the second year in a row.

Brentford, who lost the first leg 1-0, conceded an early goal before taking advantage when Bournemouth's Chris Mepham was sent off in the first half to go through 3-2 on aggregate, with 4,000 supporters cheering them on. Brentford will play Swansea City or Barnsley, who play later on Saturday with Swansea leading 1-0 from the first leg, in the final at Wembley on May 29.

"It's crazy and you can see what it means to all of us. The fans made a massive difference. They are the 12th man and it'll give us a great chance in the final," Brentford striker Ivan Toney told Sky Sports. "The main thing was believing, and we kept believing even when they got the goal. They hardly had a chance and we deserved it."

Bournemouth took an early lead when Cameron Carter-Vickers cleared a Brentford corner, allowing Arnaut Danjuma to race away from inside his own half virtually unchallenged to slip the ball past goalkeeper David Martin. The lead was short-lived, however, after Lloyd Kelly conceded a penalty when the ball struck his arm while trying to block a cross and the Championship's leading scorer Toney beat Asmir Begovic from the spot for his 32nd goal of the season.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men when Mepham, a former Brentford player, was shown a straight red card for hauling down Bryan Mbeumo. The Brentford forward was through on goal after capitalising on Mepham's error to pinch the ball from the defender. Brentford's Vitaly Janelt levelled the aggregate score five minutes after the restart with a bizarre goal from the edge of the box as he tried to half tackle, half shoot, giving a diving Begovic no chance to make the save.

Brentford took the lead for the first time in the tie in the 81st minute when Emiliano Marcondes sent in a low cross and substitute Marcus Forss stuck his leg out to divert the ball into the net from point-blank range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021