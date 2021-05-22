Left Menu

Motor racing- Ferrari's Leclerc crashes but takes Monaco Grand Prix pole

Charles Leclerc crashed at the end of qualifying for his home Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday but still put his Ferrari on pole position. The 23-year-old halted qualifying 18 seconds from the end after smashing into the barriers, having already set the fastest time. Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up alongside on the front row and could inherit pole if Leclerc's car needs a gearbox change and incurs a grid penalty.

