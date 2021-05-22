Left Menu

BCB director Khaled Mahmud tests positive for COVID-19

Currently I am staying at home in isolation though there are no major symptoms, the former batsman added.Mahmud represented Bangladesh from 1998 to 2006 and played 12 Tests and 77 ODIs.He tested negative for the virus twice upon returning from Sri Lanka before returning positive.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 19:48 IST
BCB director Khaled Mahmud tests positive for COVID-19
With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to 534. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh captain and current BCB director Khaled Mahmud has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Mahmud, 49, was the Bangladesh team director on their recent Test tour of Sri Lanka but miss the home ODI series against the same team, which starts on Sunday.

He is also a coach in the Dhaka Premier League, which is scheduled to begin on May 31.

''I have tested positive for corona yesterday (May 21),'' Mahmud told Cricbuzz on Saturday. ''Currently, I am staying at home in isolation though there are no major symptoms,'' the former batsman added.

Mahmud represented Bangladesh from 1998 to 2006 and played 12 Tests and 77 ODIs.

He tested negative for the virus twice upon returning from Sri Lanka before returning positive. Mahmud did not join the Bangladesh squad that began training on May 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021