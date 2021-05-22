The following are the top sports stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-HOCK-FIH-2ND LD ELECTION India's Batra re-elected as FIH President for second term (Eds: Adds quotes and details) New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Incumbent Narinder Batra of India was on Saturday re-elected as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President for a second term after beating Marc Coudron of Belgium by a slender margin of just two votes during the world body's virtual 47th Congress.

SPO-CRI-WRIDDHIMAN-INTERVIEW I don't need to change just because people criticise my batting: Wriddhiman (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) It's a circle of life that has put Wriddhiman Saha in the same position that he was a decade back when he came to England in 2011 as skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's understudy.

SPO-CRI-WRIDDHIMAN-BUBBLE Wriddhiman Saha subtly questions IPL bubble tightness, says UAE would have been better venue Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) Seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has indicated that the bio-bubble for IPL-14 was not as foolproof as the one in UAE last year, becoming the first India player to publicly question, even if subtly, the tightness of the controlled environment.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND-WITHDRAWAL Indian boxer Vinod Tanwar withdrawn from Asian C'ship after positive COVID-19 test New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) South Asian Games gold-medallist Vinod Tanwar (49kg) has been withdrawn from the Indian men's boxing team for the Asian Championships in Dubai after he tested positive for COVID-19.

SPO-OLY-IOC-BACH Tokyo Olympics on schedule, says IOC chief Bach despite Japanese opposition New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Saturday asserted that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled despite opposition from the majority of Japanese population amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BWF-SCORING-SYSTEM Badminton's scoring system remains unchanged, BWF to continue with three-game format Kuala Lumpur, May 22 (PTI) Badminton's scoring system remains unchanged as an attempt to replace the existing three-game format of 21 points each with a best-of-five of 11 points on Saturday failed to get the required two-thirds majority during the Annual General Meeting of the sport's global body.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Indian boxing team reaches Dubai for Asian C'ship after delayed landing of flight New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Indian boxing team, featuring the likes of M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Amit Panghal (52kg), reached Dubai to compete in the Asian Boxing Championships aboard an ''air-bubble'' flight, which had to stay mid-air longer than scheduled as administrative paperwork delayed its landing.

SPO-VIRUS-TENNIS-RAJPAL Davis Cup skipper Rajpal survives COVID-19 battle, recollects journey to ''hell'' and back By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Sucking air with enormous difficulty on the evening of May 2, India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal asked his brother to immediately assemble the whole family outside his room so that he could see his loved ones for one last time.

SPO-BAD-BWF-HIMANTA BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma elected to BWF Council New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday elected to the BWF Council for a four-year period till 2025. SPO-CRI-WOM-TROPHY India versus Australia women's series should have perpetual trophy: former player Mel Jones Melbourne, May 22 (PTI) The series between Indian and Australian women should have a perpetual trophy named after legends of the women's game, like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the men's teams, suggested former Australia player Mel Jones.

SPO-OLY-IND-VACCINATION 148 athletes, mostly Olympic-bound, across sports get COVID vaccine first dose, 17 fully vaccinated New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) As many as 148 athletes across all sports, including those who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Games, have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-CHAKRAVARTHY I still feel weak and dizzy: KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy on COVID recovery Chennai, May 22 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy is still not fit for intense training after his recovery from COVID-19 as he is still feeling ''weakness and dizziness''.

SPO-FOOT-IND-TRAINING Indian football team begins training in Doha after all players test negative for COVID-19 (Eds: Making correction in para three to say 'negative' instead of 'positive' ) New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) All the players and support staff of the Indian football team have tested negative for COVID-19 after arrival in Qatar and have also started training ahead of the joint Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup next month.

SPO-ATH-SREESHANKAR Working on flaws, hoping to participate in competitions abroad: Sreeshankar Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Olympic-bound long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on Saturday said he was working on his flaws found out during the Federation Cup and optimistic to take part in competitions abroad once the current travel restrictions on Indians are eased.

SPO-GOLF-IND-GANGJEE Pro-Am Japan: Rahil Gangjee tied 11th Ibaraki (Japan), May 22 (PTI) Rahil Gangjee stayed in sight of his first top-10 finish in 2021 as he and his partner shot 4-under 68 at the inaugural Golf Partner Pro-Am tournament in Japan.

SPO-FOOT-VIRUS-GOALIE-AUCTION I-League winning goalkeeper Ubaid auctions jersey to raise funds for fight against COVID-19 Kochi, May 22 (PTI) I-League-winning goalkeeper Ubaid CK of Gokulam Kerala FC has raised Rs 33,000 by auctioning his jersey to support his state Kerala's fight against COVID-19.

