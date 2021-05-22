Soccer-St Johnstone complete unlikely Scottish Cup double

St Johnstone beat Hibernian 1-0 in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday to seal a historic domestic cup double having also won the League Cup this season. Defender Shaun Rooney headed home in the 32nd minute, exactly the same time as his winning goal in the League Cup final against Livingston in February.

St Johnstone also won the Cup in 2014, their first major trophy since being founded in 1884. "All credit to the players. You saw the character and resilience. We stuck to our game plan," St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC One Scotland.

"It probably could've gone either way, I'm fortunate it went our way. I don't think I've got words to describe the work that went in today." St Johnstone could have won 2-0 but Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey made a double save from a penalty when he blocked Glenn Middleton's attempt from the spot before denying Chris Kane on the rebound.

St Johnstone, who finished fifth in the Scottish Premier League two places below Hibernian, will now play in next season's Europa League qualifiers instead of the new third-tier Europa Conference League.

