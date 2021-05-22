Left Menu

21-point scoring system in badminton to continue as BWF members vote against proposed new law

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) membership on Saturday rejected the proposal to amend the laws of badminton relating to the scoring system.

22-05-2021
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) membership on Saturday rejected the proposal to amend the laws of badminton relating to the scoring system. The proposal put forward by the Indonesian Badminton Association and the Badminton Association of Maldives, and seconded by Badminton Asia, Badminton Korea Association, and Chinese Taipei Badminton Association was for changing the scoring system from best of three games of 21 points to best of five games of 11 points.

According to BWF, the governing body membership voted on the proposal to amend the Laws of Badminton relating to the Scoring System from 3x21 to 5x11 at the 82nd BWF Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Saturday. The proposal received 66.31 per cent for and 33.69 per cent against, falling just short of the two-thirds majority required. A total of 282 votes were cast.

BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer thanked the Membership for their participation in this important decision. "Our Membership has spoken, and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," Hoyer said in a statement as per BWF.

"It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved, but I see the fantastic participation of the Membership and the decision reached today as an indication that the badminton community is very much engaged in the best interests of the sport during these difficult and challenging times. So, for that, I thank everyone for their role in this process. "While the proposed scoring system change has been part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans, this will not deter us from continuing our efforts to increase excellence in badminton for all concerned in line with our Strategic Plan 2020-2024," he added. (ANI)

