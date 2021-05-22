Left Menu

Lewandowski scores in last minute to set Bundesliga record

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 21:49 IST
Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game of the season before claiming the outright Bundesliga scoring record with his 41st goal on Saturday.

Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg.

The Poland striker went into the match having already caught up with the previous best-mark of 40 goals by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

