Left Menu

Golf-Light winds offer reprieve in third round at PGA Championship

American Mickelson and South African Oosthuizen tee off at 2.40 p.m. local time (1840 GMT), one stroke ahead of American Brooks Koepka and two in front of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Africans Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Fifty-year-old Mickelson on Sunday could become the oldest player to win any of the four championships that comprise the modern grand slam.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:09 IST
Golf-Light winds offer reprieve in third round at PGA Championship
Americans Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel were among those to make hay while the sun shined, both picking up four strokes in 14 and 13 holes respectively, six strokes from the lead. Image Credit: ANI

Players enjoyed a rare respite from Kiawah Island's whipping winds, and several took advantage of the relatively benign conditions early in the third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

After two days enduring a relentless easterly breeze, the 81 players who survived the cut could hardly have asked for more conducive conditions, at least those with morning tee times, as the flags barely fluttered in a mere light zephyr. Americans Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel were among those to make hay while the sun shined, both picking up four strokes in 14 and 13 holes respectively, six strokes from the lead.

But Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, the 2012 champion here, seemed unlikely to pull off a successful encore, dropping one shot in seven holes to slip to four over. Although the breeze was forecast to strengthen slightly during the afternoon, by the time halfway leaders Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen tee off, it should be nothing like the first two days, when birdies were at a premium.

Officials responded to the conditions on Saturday by stretching the course slightly to 7,770 yards, almost the longest in major history. American Mickelson and South African Oosthuizen tee off at 2.40 p.m. local time (1840 GMT), one stroke ahead of American Brooks Koepka and two in front of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Africans Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Fifty-year-old Mickelson on Sunday could become the oldest player to win any of the four championships that comprise the modern grand slam. Oosthuizen, a runaway winner of the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews, has the dubious honour of being runner-up in all four majors, including two playoff losses.

Matsuyama, meanwhile, is attempting back-to-back major wins after his historic Masters' victory last month, the first in a major by a Japanese man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021