Left Menu

Coco Gauff beats Wang for 2nd career title and 1st on clay

American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday.The 17-year-old Gauff needed just 74 minutes to beat her Chinese opponent in Parma.She won more than three-quarters of her first-service points and fended off each of the four break points she faced against the 48th-ranked Wang.Gauff, who reached her first semifinals on clay at the Italian Open last week, dropped just one set in Parma en route to victory.

PTI | Parma | Updated: 22-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:18 IST
Coco Gauff beats Wang for 2nd career title and 1st on clay
Gauff, who reached her first semifinals on clay at the Italian Open last week, dropped just one set in Parma en route to victory. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Gauff needed just 74 minutes to beat her Chinese opponent in Parma.

She won more than three-quarters of her first-service points and fended off each of the four break points she faced against the 48th-ranked Wang.

Gauff, who reached her first semifinals on clay at the Italian Open last week, dropped just one set in Parma en route to victory. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30.

She has won 20 of her last 26 matches on tour. In contrast, she won 21 matches in the whole of 2019 and 2020 combined.

Gauff won her only previous final in Lienz, Austria, in 2019.

If Gauff wins the doubles title with Caty McNally later Saturday, she will become the youngest player to complete the singles/doubles sweep in nearly 17 years, since Maria Sharapova won both titles in Birmingham in 2004. That was just 92 days after Gauff was born.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021