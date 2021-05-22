Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutral athletes

World Athletics' doping review board on Saturday approved 23 Russians to compete at international competitions as neutral athletes, taking the total count to 27 this year. Russia's athletics federation (RusAF) has been suspended since 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.

NHL roundup: Predators claw past Hurricanes in 2OT

Matt Duchene scored on a breakaway at 14:54 of the second overtime as the host Nashville Predators defeated the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday in Game 3 of their Central Division first-round playoff series. Filip Forsberg and Ryan Ellis each had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators, who pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 52 saves.

Olympics-Sun Yang's career on the line at appeal hearing

The sporting future of swimmer Sun Yang, one of China's most celebrated athletes, will be decided next week in Switzerland when his appeal against an eight-year doping ban is heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing, which is scheduled to run from May 25 to 27, will determine not only whether the 29-year-old multiple Olympic and world champion swims in the Tokyo Games but almost certainly whether he ever races again.

Cycling-Fortunato wins gruelling stage 14 at Giro as Bernal extends lead

Italian rider Lorenzo Fortunato of Eolo-Kometa ground his way up the steep slopes of Monte Zoncolan on Saturday to claim his maiden career win on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia, a gruelling 205-kilometre ride that began in Cittadella. Scaling gradients of over 20% in the final three kilometres, Fortunato was egged on by fans on the mountainous route as he inched towards the finish line and completed the stage after five hours, 17 minutes and 22 seconds.

Soccer-Conte praises Inter's winning mentality and targets strong end to season

Antonio Conte lauded the improved mentality of his title-winning Inter Milan squad and says they are determined to end their triumphant Serie A campaign with a bang on Sunday. The Nerazzurri were crowned champions with four games to spare on May 1, marking their first league win in 11 years and ending Juventus’ nine-year period of domestic dominance.

Soccer-Bayern's Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-yr season scoring record on final day

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he scored in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg, taking his tally to 41 goals, one more than the former Bayern great. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record in the 1971/72 season with 40 goals, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

MLB roundup: Braves pound Pirates 20-1

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza hit grand slams and Austin Riley went deep twice as the Atlanta Braves powered to a 20-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Acuna sliced a second-inning, full-count pitch from Tyler Anderson toward right field for his National League-leading 14th home run. He later added a sacrifice fly, with his five RBIs tying a career high.

NBA-Knicks' Randle says maximizing pandemic downtime fueled sensational season

Julius Randle said that instead of being discouraged by the seemingly endless COVID-19 lockdown, the New York Knicks' forward seized on the opportunity to fine-tune his physical and mental game, changes he said led to his MVP-caliber season. The 26-year-old emerged from the time off better than ever, posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists to lift the long-suffering Knicks to their first playoff appearance since 2013, a feat few saw coming.

Golf-Light winds offer reprieve in third round at PGA Championship

Players enjoyed a rare respite from Kiawah Island's whipping winds, and several took advantage of the relatively benign conditions early in the third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday. After two days enduring a relentless easterly breeze, the 81 players who survived the cut could hardly have asked for more conducive conditions, at least those with morning tee times, as the flags barely fluttered in a mere light zephyr.

NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson said he has "never been hungrier" as the All-Star guard looks to return to his best form next season after missing two NBA campaigns due to injuries. The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon.

