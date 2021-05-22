Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 22:59 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down
Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton (Photo/Formula 1 Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

Asked by reporters whether he feared the next race in Azerbaijan could see a repeat, Hamilton shot back: "Not if I can help it. "There will be some tough discussions that I'll have with my engineers, tonight or maybe after the weekend because there are things that should have been done that haven't been done."

"We'll learn from it and we'll come together stronger in the next race." Asked to expand on what had not been done, Hamilton said he could not say much about it.

"I don't want to be critical of the team, but behind closed doors, I will be, and we've got to work harder." Team boss Toto Wolff said Mercedes had failed to provide Hamilton, winner of three of the first four races, with a good enough car.

He said the immediate team discussion had already happened and the qualifying chapter was closed, with the focus now on Sunday's race. "There was a lot of frustration. When you finish in P7 in Monaco you know pretty much that is potentially the end of the weekend," he said of a circuit where overtaking is nearly impossible.

"Venting your frustration is absolutely OK. Nobody in the team takes this the hard way because we express the other way around too." Wolff said there was one particular aspect of tyre heating that had been discussed after Thursday practice and on Saturday morning and where the team could have taken a different direction.

Hamilton, who had struggled throughout practice, had been interested in pursuing that but the team had not done so. "That was exactly the content of our discussions now, how can we go into an exploration mode when we expect much colder temperatures," said Wolff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021