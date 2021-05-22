Rugby-Toulouse break La Rochelle's resilience to snatch fifth title

Toulouse broke fellow French club La Rochelle's resilience to claim a record-extending fifth Champions Cup title with a 22-17 victory after their opponents played more than half of the game with 14 men at Twickenham on Saturday. Juan Cruz Mallia, standing in at centre for the injured Zack Holmes, scored the decisive try on the hour after La Rochelle had mounted a fierce challenge despite the sending off of Levani Botia for a dangerous tackle in their first final appearance.

Flyhalf Romain Ntamack, whose father Emile won three European titles with Toulouse, kicked 17 points while La Rochelle scored through the boot of Ihaia West and found some late hope with Tawera Kerr-Barlow's try. It is Toulouse's first Champions Cup title since 2010, which completes a French double after Montpellier beat Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup final on Friday.

