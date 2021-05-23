Left Menu

Rallying-Tanak retires from the lead in Portugal

Hyundai's Spaniard Dani Sordo was in second place, 10.7 seconds adrift of Evans, with Toyota's championship leader Sebastien Ogier third and a further 53.5 seconds behind. Sunday features five more stages.

Hyundai's Ott Tanak retired from the lead of the Portuguese rally on Saturday after his car's suspension failed on the penultimate stage of the second leg. The Estonian former world champion had been 22.4 seconds clear of Toyota's Elfyn Evans after the morning loop of stages but had to pull over before the end of the 37.92km Amarante-2 stage.

