Left Menu

Soccer-Swansea book Championship playoff final spot with 2-1 aggregate win over Barnsley

Earlier on Saturday, Brentford fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg and advance 3-2 on aggregate. The Championship playoff final will be played on May 29.

Reuters | Swansea | Updated: 23-05-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 00:57 IST
Soccer-Swansea book Championship playoff final spot with 2-1 aggregate win over Barnsley
  • Country:
  • United States

Swansea City moved a step closer to a return to the Premier League after beating Barnsley 2-1 on aggregate in their Championship playoff semi-final, setting up a date with Brentford in the final at Wembley. After the Swans won the first leg 1-0 away at Oakwell earlier this week, the two sides drew 1-1 in Swansea on Saturday.

Swansea skipper Matt Grimes scored in the 39th minute, curling the past Bradley Collins into the top corner. Cauley Woodrow then levelled for the visitors in the 71st minute to set up a frantic finish, with Swansea pinned back in their own half throughout the closing minutes of the game.

The Swans, who finished fourth in the second-tier Championship, last played in the top flight in 2017-18 when the Welsh club were relegated after finishing 18th. Earlier on Saturday, Brentford fought back from a goal down to beat 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg and advance 3-2 on aggregate.

The Championship playoff final will be played on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021