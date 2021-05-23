Left Menu

Golf-Mickelson makes turn in command of PGA Championship

Four-times major champion Brooks Koepka, playing in the penultimate pairing with Grace, bogeyed the par-four ninth and was a further shot adrift. Mickelson, who picked up the most recent of his five major championships at the 2013 British Open, made a sensational start with birdies at the second and third holes, the latter after his approach shot from a waste bunker settled two feet from the cup.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 02:29 IST
Golf-Mickelson makes turn in command of PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson used a blazing start to open up a four-shot lead over a pack of three golfers that included Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama midway through his third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday. Mickelson, who began the day with a one-shot share of the lead with South African Louis Oosthuizen, carded four birdies over his first seven holes and reached the turn at the Ocean Course at four-under-par 32 and nine under on the week.

That allowed the 50-year-old Mickelson, bidding to become the oldest major winner in history, to separate himself from the pack while Matsuyama, Oosthuizen and South African Branden Grace shared second place. Four-times major champion Brooks Koepka, playing in the penultimate pairing with Grace, bogeyed the par-four ninth and was a further shot adrift.

Mickelson, who picked up the most recent of his five major championships at the 2013 British Open, made a sensational start with birdies at the second and third holes, the latter after his approach shot from a waste bunker settled two feet from the cup. He then birdied the par-four sixth where he drained a 17-footer and made another at the par-five seventh after his putt for eagle settled five inches from the hole.

Japan's Matsuyama, bidding to become the first golfer to win multiple majors in the same season since Koepka in 2018, offset an early bogey with a trio of birdies over a five-hole span to stay in contention. Jordan Spieth, seeking a win this week to complete a career Grand Slam of winning golf's four major championships, was in a four-way share of the clubhouse lead after a three-under par 69 left him at even par for the tournament.

"Very pleased with climbing back to even. I hate being over par at a golf course. I mean, it's like my biggest pet peeve regardless of when it is in the tournament and I just hate seeing an over-par score next to my name," said Spieth. "So it's nice to be tied with the course with a chance to beat it tomorrow."

Defending champion Collin Morikawa (74) was 12 shots back of Mickelson while Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (74), who won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in 2012 and was a favourite to win the year's second major, was a 14 shots adrift.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
3
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021