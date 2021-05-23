Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Sun Yang's career on the line at appeal hearing

The sporting future of swimmer Sun Yang, one of China's most celebrated athletes, will be decided next week in Switzerland when his appeal against an eight-year doping ban is heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing, which is scheduled to run from May 25 to 27, will determine not only whether the 29-year-old multiple Olympic and world champion swims in the Tokyo Games but almost certainly whether he ever races again.

Report: NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches

The NBA has relaxed the mask requirements for head coaches as the playoffs tip off on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The league reportedly sent a memo Saturday morning that clears the way for fully vaccinated head coaches to ditch their masks during games.

Leafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff captures second WTA singles title

Coco Gauff cruised to her second career singles title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Qiang Wang of China on Saturday in the finals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy. The third-seeded American dispatched her sixth-seeded opponent in 74 minutes after fending off four break points. The title was her first since winning in Linz, Austria in 2019.

Tennis-Ruthless Ruud topples Shapovalov to win Geneva Open

Third seed Casper Ruud claimed his second career title on the ATP Tour after beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6) 6-4 in the final of the claycourt Geneva Open on Saturday. Norwegian Ruud did not concede a single break point to the Canadian second seed to prevail in the battle of the 22-year-olds and add to the Argentina Open title he won last year.

Golf-Niemann could supplant McIlroy as youngest PGA Champion

Chilean Joaquin Niemann has an outside chance on Sunday of supplanting Rory McIlroy as the youngest winner of the PGA Championship, five strokes from the lead heading into the final round. After a poor start to the third round, Niemann was very much an afterthought for most of Saturday as veteran Phil Mickelson seemed to have a stranglehold on the championship at Kiawah Island.

Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

MLB roundup: Braves pound Pirates 20-1

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza hit grand slams and Austin Riley went deep twice as the Atlanta Braves powered to a 20-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Acuna sliced a second-inning, full-count pitch from Tyler Anderson toward right field for his National League-leading 14th home run. He later added a sacrifice fly, with his five RBIs tying a career high.

Soccer-Atletico clinch La Liga title thanks to Suarez winner

Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

NBA-Knicks' Randle says maximizing pandemic downtime fueled sensational season

Julius Randle said that instead of being discouraged by the seemingly endless COVID-19 lockdown, the New York Knicks' forward seized on the opportunity to fine-tune his physical and mental game, changes he said led to his MVP-caliber season. The 26-year-old emerged from the time off better than ever, posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists to lift the long-suffering Knicks to their first playoff appearance since 2013, a feat few saw coming.

