Left Menu

Golf-Koepka sets sights on third PGA Championship in four years

Jack Nicklaus won three times in five years (1971, '73 and '75). Even though Phil Mickelson leads fellow American Koepka by one stroke heading into the final round at Kiawah Island, Koepka is arguably the man to beat given that he seemingly is impervious to pressure.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 05:57 IST
Golf-Koepka sets sights on third PGA Championship in four years

If Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship on Sunday he will be the first player to capture the major title three times in four years since the event switched from match play to stroke play in 1958.

Koepka won back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019, before Collin Morikawa triumphed last year. Jack Nicklaus won three times in five years (1971, '73 and '75).

Even though Phil Mickelson leads fellow American Koepka by one stroke heading into the final round at Kiawah Island, Koepka is arguably the man to beat given that he seemingly is impervious to pressure. And watch out if his putting is better at Kiawah Island on Sunday, after he struggled to gauge the speed on Saturday.

"That was the worst putting performance I think I've ever had in my career. Can't get much worse," the always blunt-taking Koepka said after shooting two-under-par 70. "I'll go figure this out here shortly ... From inside 10 feet, I'm usually banging it in the back of the cup.

"I thought 70 was about the highest I could have shot today." Koepka's lofty position comes even though his right knee is far from fully healed after he damaged it in March, an injury he said required surgery to put a dislocated kneecap back in place.

He previously was troubled in 2019 and 2020 with an injured left knee. By moving into second place on Saturday, Koepka earned a final-round pairing with Mickelson. They will play in front of a no doubt raucous pro-Mickelson gallery, but that is unlikely to bother Koepka the slightest.

Bring it on, he said in so many words, and he eyed up a chance for what would be a fifth major title - two U.S. Opens as well as the trio of PGAs. "I can see what he's doing, and everybody else is in front of me, so I'll have a good idea on the leaderboard what's going on," Koepka said. "Simple. If I strike it anything like I did the last three days, I'll have a chance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021