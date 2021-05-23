Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo win Rio de Janeiro state championship

Gabriel Barbosa scored a brace as Flamengo beat Fluminense 3-1 on Saturday to win their third Rio de Janeiro state championship in a row. The clubs drew the first leg 1-1 last week. The win was Flamengo’s 37th Rio de Janeiro state championship and maintains a superb run that also includes a Copa Libertadores and two Brazilian league titles since 2019.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 23-05-2021 07:52 IST
Gabriel Barbosa scored a brace as Flamengo beat Fluminense 3-1 on Saturday to win their third Rio de Janeiro state championship in a row. Barbosa scored twice in the three minutes before half time – the first from the penalty spot – to give the reigning champions a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Fred got a goal back for Fluminense six minutes into the second half but Gomes sealed the win for Flamengo with a third four minutes from time. The clubs drew the first leg 1-1 last week.

The win was Flamengo’s 37th Rio de Janeiro state championship and maintains a superb run that also includes a Copa Libertadores and two Brazilian league titles since 2019. Earlier in the day Atletico Mineiro won their 46th Minas Gerais state championship after a tense 0-0 draw with America, who missed a penalty that would have given them the title.

The clubs had drawn the first leg 0-0 but Atletico lifted the trophy thanks to a better regular season record.

