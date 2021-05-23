Left Menu

Parma loses 3-0 at Sampdoria, finishes bottom of Serie A

PTI | Milan | Updated: 23-05-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 09:25 IST
Parma loses 3-0 at Sampdoria, finishes bottom of Serie A
  • Country:
  • Italy

Parma finished bottom of Serie A after losing 3-0 at Sampdoria in the final round in what was home coach Claudio Ranieri’s last match in charge.

Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella marked his 500th Serie A appearance with his 177th league goal to set his side on the way to victory.

The 38-year-old Quagliarella scored in the 20th minute and Omar Colley doubled Samp’s lead on the stroke of halftime. Manolo Gabbiadini netted a wonderful third after the break.

Ranieri announced on Friday that this will be his final match with Sampdoria after failing to get his contract extended despite leading the club to a top-half finish.

Parma finished three points below 19th-place Crotone, which hit the crossbar in a 0-0 draw at home to Fiorentina.

Genoa held on to win 1-0 at Cagliari despite playing the final seven minutes with 10 men after midfielder Valon Behrami was sent off following a second bookable offense.

Eldor Shomurodov scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021