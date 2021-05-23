Left Menu

Ban vs SL: Ahead of 1st ODI, 3 members from visiting contingent test positive for Covid-19

Hours before the start of the first ODI against Bangladesh, two Sri Lanka players and one coach tested positive for Covid-19.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:25 IST
Ban vs SL: Ahead of 1st ODI, 3 members from visiting contingent test positive for Covid-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Hours before the start of the first ODI against Bangladesh, two Sri Lanka players and one coach tested positive for Covid-19. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Sri Lankan contingent are currently awaiting a second RT-PCR test. The first ODI, scheduled for later today, is unlikely to be called off, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League. Sri Lanka men's team arrived in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side completed a three-day quarantine ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021