Not where we aim to be, want to win Premier League title: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side's ambition is to win the Premier League title and not just remain content with finishing in the second place. Manchester United is currently in the second place in the standings. Manchester City has already secured the Premier League title for the 2020-21 season, but United would now look to win the title next season.

"We're not where we aim to be. We've got ambitions to move one place further up, of course, but it's been steady improvement. We've improved steadily, surely - third last season, second this season with more points," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "We've done really well away from home, of course. We know we had a difficult start to the season with a lack of pre-season and we lost three out of the first six games. Loads of them were home games, which put pressure on the team but they've managed really well. The players have been very, very good," he added.

Manchester United managed to win the Premier League title 13 times under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the last win coming in 2013. United will also take on Villarreal in the finals of the Europa League next week and this can end the trophy drought for Solskjaer.

"Well, of course you want to go into the final with loads of energy but also confidence, so we'll make a few changes. Freshen up a few, rest a few that have been really playing and been regular in the team," said Solskjaer. "Going into the last game, we know that we've done really well away from home, and go enjoy it, get some minutes into a few who might need it before the final. Every game matters. Every game you play matters," he added. (ANI)

