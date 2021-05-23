Sports News Roundup: Jays' win streak reaches MLB-high 9; Top trio leads Nets to win over Celtics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jays' win streak reaches MLB-high 9

Advertisement

Manuel Margot's tiebreaking single in the eighth plated Randy Arozarena on Saturday night as the Tampa Bay Rays pushed their major-league-best winning streak to nine games, beating the host Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Dunedin, Fla. Against Anthony Castro (0-1) in the eighth, Arozarena singled to center, advanced on a groundout, hustled to third on a wild pitch and scored on Margot's sharp single to left.

NBA roundup: Top trio leads Nets to win over Celtics

Kevin Durant recorded 32 points and 12 rebounds to help the Brooklyn Nets notch a 104-93 victory over the visiting Boston Celtics in the opening game of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and James Harden added 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals for the second-seeded Nets. The contest was just the ninth in which Durant, Harden and Irving played together.

Boxing: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) on Saturday ordered Anthony Joshua to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was thrown into doubt. Joshua, who also holds the IBF and WBA titles, was set to face Fury - who holds the WBC belt - on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia. But Fury was ordered by an American arbitrator on Monday to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time before Sept. 15.

Report: NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches

The NBA has relaxed the mask requirements for head coaches as the playoffs tip off on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The league reportedly sent a memo Saturday morning that clears the way for fully vaccinated head coaches to ditch their masks during games.

Leafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.

Golf: Oosthuizen says he needs to sort out swing woes to win PGA Championship

Louis Oosthuizen said he will need to sort out his swing woes to have a chance of winning the PGA Championship after battling to stay in contention in the third round on Saturday. The South African was pleased to end the day only two strokes behind American leader Phil Mickelson after grinding out an even-par 72 in the most benign conditions of the week at Kiawah Island.

NHL roundup: Marc-Andre Fleury notches 16th playoff shutout

Marc-Andre Fleury posted his 16th career playoff shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights cruised to a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series in St. Paul, Minn. Fleury moved into a tie for third place on the NHL's all-time postseason shutouts list while leading Vegas to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Tennis-Ruthless Ruud topples Shapovalov to win Geneva Open

Third seed Casper Ruud claimed his second career title on the ATP Tour after beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6) 6-4 in the final of the claycourt Geneva Open on Saturday. Norwegian Ruud did not concede a single break point to the Canadian second seed to prevail in the battle of the 22-year-olds and add to the Argentina Open title he won last year.

Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, while winning the all-around title in her first meet since October 2019. Biles, who last competed at the 2019 World Championships, had an all-around score of 58.4 points and finished ahead of training partner Jordan Chiles, despite falling off the uneven bars on her final event.

Golf-Mickelson holds PGA Championship lead, Koepka lurks one back

Phil Mickelson looked set to run away with the PGA Championship until a major stumble saw his five-shot cushion evaporate but he steadied the ship in time to sit one shot clear of Brooks Koepka after the third round on Saturday. The 50-year-old Mickelson, who is bidding to become the oldest major winner in history, carded a two-under-par 70 that left him at seven under on the week and one shot clear of Koepka (70), who had a share of the lead until a closing bogey.

(With inputs from agencies.)