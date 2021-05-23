Left Menu

Soccer-Dutch begin Euro 2020 preparations with three-day camp

The players will break on Wednesday after which De Boer will finalise his 26-man squad, who then reassemble to travel to Portugal on Saturday. There had been doubts over a planned training camp on the Algarve because of COVID-19 travel restrictions but the Dutch football association has confirmed it will go ahead, including a friendly against Scotland in Faro on June 2.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:25 IST
The Netherlands begin their European Championship preparations on Monday as an expansive list of players are scheduled to assemble for a three-day camp. Coach Frank de Boer last week named 34 players in a preliminary squad ahead of next month’s tournament and most are expected for the start of a two-phase preparation plan.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Manchester United's Donny van de Beek will miss the initial training sessions as their clubs will feature in next week's Champions League and Europa League finals respectively. The players will break on Wednesday after which De Boer will finalise his 26-man squad, who then reassemble to travel to Portugal on Saturday.

There had been doubts over a planned training camp on the Algarve because of COVID-19 travel restrictions but the Dutch football association has confirmed it will go ahead, including a friendly against Scotland in Faro on June 2. The Netherlands will spend a week in Portugal before returning for a last warm-up friendly in Enschede against Georgia on June 6.

Their opening Group C match is against Ukraine in Amsterdam on June 13. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

