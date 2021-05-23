Motor racing-Pole sitter Leclerc out of home Monaco Grand Prix
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 18:22 IST
Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc will not start his home Monaco Grand Prix because of a driveshaft problem, the Italian Formula One team said on Sunday.
Ferrari said the driveshaft problem, which emerged just before the race, was impossible to fix in time for the start.
