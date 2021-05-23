Left Menu

Motor racing-Pole sitter Leclerc a non-starter in home Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc's Monaco jinx struck again on Sunday as Ferrari's pole-sitter retired from his home Formula One race before the start due to a problem with his car.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:00 IST
Motor racing-Pole sitter Leclerc a non-starter in home Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc's Monaco jinx struck again on Sunday as Ferrari's pole-sitter retired from his home Formula One race before the start due to a problem with his car. His absence from the grid left Red Bull's title contender Max Verstappen alone on the front row with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in the third slot but effectively second.

Mercedes' championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who is 14 points clear of Verstappen after four rounds, moved up to sixth on the grid from seventh. Ferrari said in a statement it had detected a left driveshaft problem that was impossible to fix in time for the start.

The 23-year-old had qualified on pole position in the principality after crashing in the final seconds of the session, bringing out red flags that prevented any of his rivals from doing better. The immediate concern then was for the car's gearbox, with a replacement triggering an automatic grid penalty, but that was given a clean bill of health by the Italian team on Saturday and again on Sunday.

The driveshaft problem was unexpected, raising questions of how Ferrari had failed to detect it earlier and whether they had taken a gamble to protect pole. "I am surprised because they checked the gearbox," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"It's also a shame because he's Monegasque, people are cheering for him and he deserved it (pole) because his lap was spectacular. "For us, Max mustn't score 25 points. That's not good for us. So we would have hoped that Charles stayed in the lead but let's see what opportunity it gives for Valtteri."

Leclerc has yet to finish a home grand prix, with the showcase harbourside race not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He retired after collisions in 2018 and 2019. The Monegasque also failed to finish two Formula Two races there in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021