Soccer-Advocaat ends coaching career in tears and on winning note

A tearful Dick Advocaat brought down the curtain on his coaching career after guiding Feyenoord to a 2-0 win over Utrecht in the Dutch league's post season playoff on Sunday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:03 IST
A tearful Dick Advocaat brought down the curtain on his coaching career after guiding Feyenoord to a 2-0 win over Utrecht in the Dutch league's post season playoff on Sunday. The 73-year-old fled down the tunnel in tears at the end of the game which secured Feyenoord a place in next season's Conference League, the new third European club competition.

Advocaat, the oldest coach to take charge of a match in the Dutch league, announced earlier in the campaign his decision to step down. As well as being in charge of over a dozen clubs, Advocaat had also been the national team coach of the Netherlands three times, as well as coaching the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia and Serbia.

He won league titles at PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Zenit St Petersburg, where he was also successful in the 2008 UEFA Cup. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

