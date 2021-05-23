Left Menu

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Norrie in straight sets to claim Lyon title

Speaking of his plans ahead of the French Open later this month, he said: "It's about getting there as early as possible, starting practice and getting in shape for the big Parisian Grand Slam which I adore and love. "Hopefully something good can come out of it." The 22-year-old Greek won on the back of a strong service game, winning 82% of his first serve points while he broke Norrie three times in the match. Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world, also leads the ATP Race to Turin's season-ending tournament with 33 wins this year.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:32 IST
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his seventh ATP title after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-3 in the final of the Lyon Open on Sunday. Tsitsipas, who dropped only one set in the entire tournament, wrapped up the match in 69 minutes to add a second title in the claycourt swing after winning last month's Monte Carlo Masters.

"I felt like things were going my way, I'm proud of this performance against Cameron since he's been winning against big players and showing what left-handers can do on clay," Tsitsipas said in a post-match interview on court. Speaking of his plans ahead of the French Open later this month, he said: "It's about getting there as early as possible, starting practice and getting in shape for the big Parisian Grand Slam which I adore and love.

"Hopefully something good can come out of it." The 22-year-old Greek won on the back of a strong service game, winning 82% of his first serve points while he broke Norrie three times in the match.

Tsitsipas, ranked fifth in the world, also leads the ATP Race to Turin's season-ending tournament with 33 wins this year.

