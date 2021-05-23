Left Menu

Ireland-Scotland first women's T20I rescheduled for Tuesday

The first T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women was abandoned on Sunday due to persistent rain.

ANI | Belfast | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:37 IST
The first T20I between Ireland and Scotland has been abandoned (Image: Cricket Ireland).
  • Ireland

The first T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women was abandoned on Sunday due to persistent rain. The match was going to be Scotland's first since December 2019 when they took on the UAE in Dubai and would have marked the start of their road to the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

However, persistent rain forced the abandonment of the first T20I. A reserve day has been scheduled for Tuesday. Cricket Ireland said a further change has also been made to maximise playing time in the series, with tomorrow's match now starting at 11 am (local time).

"Unfortunately the weather has beaten us today. Tuesday is a Reserve Day, so that will now become a playing day. Join us back here at Stormont tomorrow for what now becomes Match #1 of the series," Ireland Women's Cricket tweeted. Last week, Cricket Ireland named a 15-member women's squad for the international series against Scotland at Stormont with Laura Delany captaining the side.

Five players in the squad are bidding to make their international debuts. Cara Murray and Rachel Delaney also made their respective returns to the international squad after both playing their last internationals in June 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

