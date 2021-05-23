Motor racing-Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take F1 lead from Hamilton

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to lead the world championship for the first time.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver started the day 14 points behind seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and ended it four clear of the Mercedes driver, who finished seventh with an extra point for fastest lap.

