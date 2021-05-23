Left Menu

Soccer-Burnley's Pope to undergo knee surgery, doubt for Euros

Pope, 29, missed Burnley's last two matches due to the injury and Dyche confirmed he would also miss the final game of the season against Sheffield United on Sunday. "Unfortunately, Nick is going to need a minor operation on his knee this week," Dyche told BT Sport.

23-05-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope will undergo knee surgery next week, manager Sean Dyche said on Sunday, throwing his participation for England at next month's European Championship in doubt. Pope, 29, missed Burnley's last two matches due to the injury and Dyche confirmed he would also miss the final game of the season against Sheffield United on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, Nick is going to need a minor operation on his knee this week," Dyche told BT Sport. "That's not ideal for him or us and possibly for the England team. We'll wait and see. It's nothing too serious, we don't think, but it still needed doing.

"He was trying to get right for this game to give it a test but didn't quite come through in training, so he and we have had to make a judgement call on that." The Euros begin on June 11 with England playing their first match two days later against Croatia in London.

