Nagal to clash with Marcora, Prajnesh versus Otte at French Open qualifiers

PTI | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:05 IST
India's top singles players Sumit Nagal on Sunday drew lower-ranked Italian Roberto Marcora while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan got matching rivals for their first-round clashes at French Open Qualifiers.

The 23-year Nagal is yet to earn a main draw berth in the Clay court Grand Slam and must make a good start against the 191st ranked Marcora.

The Jhajjar-born Indian, who competed at the Australian Open this year, has come into the tournament after playing two Challenger-level events, where he made the quarterfinals.

The left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 149, will take on Germany's Oscar Otte, ranked 152.

Prajnesh has not competed in the main draw of a Grand Slam since losing his first round of the 2020 Australian Open.

In 2019, he had featured in all four majors in the calender.

Ramkumar, who has failed to enter the main draw of a Grand Slam in a number of attempts, will open his campaign against American Michael Mmoh, ranked 168.

Ramkumar's ranking has dropped considerably as the Chennai player is now placed outside the top-200, at number 215.

In the women's singles, Ankita Raina will open her campaign against Australian veteran Anastasia Rodionova.

