Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan shine as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in first ODI

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah smashed respective fifties before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI on Sunday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 21:30 IST
Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 33 runs (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah smashed respective fifties before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI on Sunday. With this win Bangladesh has taken 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Mehidy Hasan picked four, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to bundle out Sri Lanka for 224.

Half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh put up 257 despite a slow start. In reply, Sri Lanka fell 34 runs short of the target. Chasing 258, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start scoring 30 runs before the completion of the fifth over. Danushka Gunathilaka (21) smashed five fours in quick time but got out on the last ball of the fifth over.

Bangladesh halted Sri Lanka's decent start as Mustafizur dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the eight over to reduce Sri Lanka to 41/2. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals as both Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera departed leaving Sri Lanka at 94/4.

With Dhananjaya de Silva's wicket in the 24th over, Sri Lanka lost half of their side with less than 100 runs on the board. Wanindu Hasaranga tried to rescue Sri Lanka with his gutsy 60-ball 74 but he ran short of partners as wickets kept falling at the other end. Hasaranga back-to-back fifties wasn't enough as Sri Lanka fell 34 runs short of the target, getting bundled out for 224 in the 49th over.

Earlier opting to bat first, Bangladesh scored 257 runs thanks to brilliant fifties by Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah. Tamim had given the hosts a decent start but Sri Lanka bounced back in the game with quick wickets. However, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah stitched a 109-run stand to propel Bangladesh to a decent total. Mushfiqur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his ferocious knock.

Brief score: Bangladesh 257/6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 84, Mahmudullah 54; Dhananjaya de Silva 3-45); Sri Lanka 224/10 (Wanindu Hasaranga 74; Mehidy Hasan 4-30, Mustafizur Rahman 3-34) (ANI)

