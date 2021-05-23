The following are the top sports stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-SUSHIL-FRATERNITY-LD REAX Don't know what to say: Mixed emotions in Indian sports after Sushil's arrest in murder case New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) There was lingering disbelief and considerable disappointment as the country's sports fraternity came to terms with Sushil Kumar's monumental fall from being one of India's greatest Olympians to an arrestee in a murder case.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND-LD PREVIEW India assured of seven medals at Asian Championships as women face depleted competition (Eds: Recasts after unveiling of draws ) Dubai, May 23 (PTI) A crucial test of preparations for Olympic-bound boxers, the Asian Championships get underway here on Monday with India already assured of podium finishes after seven women boxers entered the semifinals due to small size of their respective draws.

SPO-CRI-WTC-MONTY India likely to struggle in WTC final if conditions favour fast bowlers: Monty Panesar By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Former England spinner Monty Panesar feels New Zealand will hold the edge over India in the World Test Championship final if conditions favour the pacers at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-PAYMENT Indian women cricketers to get prize money for last year's ICC WT20 show this week New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Indian women cricketers, who made the finals of last year's World T20 in Australia, will receive their share from the USD 500,000 prize money by the end of this week, a senior BCCI official said on Sunday after it came to light that they are yet to be paid.

SPO-CRI-WTC-TAYLOR IPL's suspension played into India's hands heading into WTC final, says Taylor London, May 23 (PTI) Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor feels the suspension of the IPL ''played into India's hands'', giving Virat Kohli's team more time to get acclimatised to English conditions before next month's World Test Championship final.

SPO-CRI-ASIA-POSTPONED 2021 Asia Cup postponed to 2023 due to packed schedule Dubai, May 23 (PTI) The 2021 edition of the Asia Cup will now be held in 2023 due to a lack of window in a rejigged cricket calendar that is constantly subject to change amid an evolving COVID-19 situation. SPO-CRI-BARCELONA-GROUND Driven by young women, 'cricket' set to get a ground in Barcelona London, May 23 (PTI) Cricket is nowhere close to football on popularity charts in Barcelona but the people have voted for building a cricket ground in the Spanish city synonymous with Lionel Messi, leaving authorities stumped.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-EUROPEAN-PREVIEW European Championship: India's Olympic-bound shooters to shoot in MQS on Monday Osijek (Croatia), May 23 (PTI) As many as eight Olympic-bound Indian shooters, including some of the country's biggest medals hopes in Tokyo, will be seen in action in the European Championship here on Monday.

SPO-MINISTER-FOOT-LD SANGEETA Sports minister takes note of footballer's financial struggles, says help is on way (Eds: Adds fresh inputs) New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said his department will soon provide financial help to footballer Sangeeta Soren, who received a national call-up last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to work as a daily wage labourer to support her family.

SPO-SHOOT-ANGAD-OLY It all comes down to mental strength in events like Olympics: Angad New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound skeet shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa feels it will all come down to mental strength when he takes to the range in the high-pressure Tokyo Games later this summer.

SPO-TENNIS-OPEN-IND Nagal to clash with Marcora, Prajnesh versus Otte at French Open qualifiers Paris, May 23 (PTI) India's top singles players Sumit Nagal on Sunday drew lower-ranked Italian Roberto Marcora while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan got matching rivals for their first-round clashes at French Open Qualifiers.

SPO-FOOT-IND-MEMBERS Dubai results won't have any impact on WC and Asia Cup qualifiers: India team members New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The results of the two international friendlies in Dubai will have no impact on the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, said Indian football team members as they prepare for the upcoming games at a preparatory camp in Doha.

SPO-CRI-WTC-CONWAY Dukes ball preparation back home beneficial: Conway Southampton, May 23 (PTI) New Zealand batsman Devon Conway feels preparing with the Dukes ball back home has helped his side immensely as it gears up for three Tests in England, including the World Test Championship final against India here.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-SL 3 in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh: Report Dhaka, May 23 (PTI) Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh here on Sunday, according to a report.

SPO-CRI-ZIM-BURL-LD SPONSORSHIP Posting photo of worn-out shoes, Zimbabwe cricketer seeks sponsorships (Eds: Adds an input) Harare, May 23 (PTI) Frustrated with financial constraints, Zimbabwe batsman Ryan Burl has requested for sponsorships for the national team, posting a photo of worn-out shoes to highlight the plight of his country's cricket.

