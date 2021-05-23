Left Menu

Soccer-Hodgson joins UK government review into game

The review was set up in the aftermath of the European Super League affair and has a broad remit to look into fan concerns and governance issues. "I am delighted that Roy Hodgson has joined our expert panel to help shape the future of football," said UK culture minister Oliver Dowden.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:30 IST
Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been appointed to the UK government's review into football which will hold its first meeting on Monday.

Hodgson, 73, who has also worked in Italy and Switzerland during his career, took charge of his final match as Crystal Palace manager against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The review was set up in the aftermath of the European Super League affair and has a broad remit to look into fan concerns and governance issues.

"I am delighted that Roy Hodgson has joined our expert panel to help shape the future of football," said UK culture minister Oliver Dowden. "Roy has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game, and has managed teams at the highest level across Europe. I know fans will be eager to share their views with him as a highly respected figure in the game," he added.

The review, headed by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, will hold its first meeting on Monday and then on Tuesday, the panel will meet fans from Bury and Arsenal, and with representatives of the Football Supporters' Association.

