PCB awaiting visas for Indian and South African members of PSL's broadcasting crew

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 22:37 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board is awaiting visas for the Indian and South African members of the Pakistan Super League's broadcasting crew.

The PSL-6 will resume in Abu Dhabi.

According to details, the PCB had until Sunday not received visas for the Indian and South Africa nationals in the broadcasting crew, who have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine period once they land in Abu Dhabi.

''The quarantine period for the rest of the participants of the PSL 6 including Pakistani players is seven days but the PCB is worried about the broadcasting crew of Indian and South Africans because time is running out,'' a source said.

The PCB has got special permission from the UAE authorities to host the remaining 20 matches of the PSL in the Gulf country. The PSL was abruptly postponed in March due to COVID-19 cases among some franchise players and officials.

The source said the PCB was keen to start the tournament by June 5 as the weather also gets hotter in Abu Dhabi in the latter part of June and July.

''The PCB will have to bear a lot of extra expenses as they are also planning to fly out the South African players and crew from Johannesburg to Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight while remaining players and officials will take a chartered flight from Karachi to Abu Dhabi.'' PTI Cor AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

